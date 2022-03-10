Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Bruna Marquezine is casted in Blue Beetles making it the first Latino character in DC Filmss

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:49 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Bruna Marquezine, a Brazilian actress, has been cast as Penny in the superhero film ‘Blue Beetle.’ Which will be the first DC Films production to feature a Latino character.

Read more: Was playing Batman the childhood dream of Robert Pattinson?
The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, Xolo Maridueña, who is set to act in the starring role of Jaime Reyes, the alter ego of the Blue Beetle. A vigilante who has a scarab grafted onto his spine that gives him incredible powers and the capacity to produce blue light.

Milagros, Jamie’s younger sister, will be played by Escobedo. Guillen’s role, on the other hand, is shrouded in secret and mystery. Angel Manuel Soto, who is known for his work in ‘Charm City Kings,’ will helm the picture. Which has a scenario written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Read more: Willem Dafoe interested in playing a Joker Imposter
On August 18, 2023, the film will be released in theatres. Following the massive movie office success of ‘The Batman.’ Which grossed $134 million in the United States last weekend, DC is on a roll. ‘The Flash,’ a joyous excursion through the metaverse in which the speedster interacts with Michael Keaton’s Batman, and a sequel to ‘Aquaman,’ are two upcoming features.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

 

Read More

22 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her...
25 mins ago
Katrina Kaif in a Printed Green Bralette Will Take Your Breath Away: See her gorgeous pictures

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to...
38 mins ago
Ward Horton joins CW's mystery drama Tom Swift

Ward Horton, who starred in 'The Gilded Age,' has been cast in...
39 mins ago
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan pair-up for upcoming drama

Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan twinning in a black outfit and blue...
39 mins ago
Rabab Hashim’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
55 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives a flying kiss in a bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV actress. Her performance as Palwasha...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Christopher Abbott joins the cast pf Kraven the Hunter

Christopher Abbott, will join the cast of Sony Pictures' Marvel film 'Kraven...
7 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson announced the dates of his two upcoming movies Black Adam and DC Leaque of Super Pets

DC fans will have to wait a little longer. As actor Dwayne...
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife's birthday with a star-studded party
18 mins ago
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife’s birthday with a star-studded party

Shahzad Sheikh recently celebrated his wife Hina's birthday with a fun-filled birthday...
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos
22 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her...
Adsence Ad 300X600