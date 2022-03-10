Bruna Marquezine is casted in Blue Beetles making it the first Latino character in DC Filmss

Bruna Marquezine, a Brazilian actress, has been cast as Penny in the superhero film ‘Blue Beetle.’ Which will be the first DC Films production to feature a Latino character.

The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, Xolo Maridueña, who is set to act in the starring role of Jaime Reyes, the alter ego of the Blue Beetle. A vigilante who has a scarab grafted onto his spine that gives him incredible powers and the capacity to produce blue light.

Milagros, Jamie’s younger sister, will be played by Escobedo. Guillen’s role, on the other hand, is shrouded in secret and mystery. Angel Manuel Soto, who is known for his work in ‘Charm City Kings,’ will helm the picture. Which has a scenario written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

On August 18, 2023, the film will be released in theatres. Following the massive movie office success of ‘The Batman.’ Which grossed $134 million in the United States last weekend, DC is on a roll. ‘The Flash,’ a joyous excursion through the metaverse in which the speedster interacts with Michael Keaton’s Batman, and a sequel to ‘Aquaman,’ are two upcoming features.

