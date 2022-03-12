Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:21 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

BTS ARMY labels Jungkook as ‘Baby Star Candy’

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:21 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

They’ve come up with a slew of cute nicknames for their idols. Jungkook of BTS is known by several nicknames, including Golden Maknae, Nochu, Baby Star Candy, and others.

‘Baby Star Candy,’ on the other hand, is one of the prettiest nicknames, and the narrative of how it came to be is very charming!

Jungkook was seen affectionately glancing at RM who was busy eating star candy during a BTS’s 2020 GAYO DAEJEON performance.

The moniker, which refers to a little star-shaped sugar sweet, gained popularity after BigHit Music used it in conjunction with a hashtag for Jungkook’s birthday in 2021.

This sweet and lovely title is given to Jungkook by ARMYs when he is seen wearing bright or pastel hues. Isn’t the tale and moniker too adorable to put into words?

Bangtan Boys will perform in Seoul, including members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The band will even perform tomorrow, and they have another show planned for April in Las Vegas.

Read More

14 hours ago
Carl Woods pops Katie Price's spots for her while they relax in the pool on their Thailand vacation

Katie Price's fiance Carl Woods squeezed her into a Thai swimming pool...
14 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian blasts trolls for "spreading venom" and "blaming" her for Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

KHLOE KARDASHIAN spoke out about the fallout from Tristan Thompson's scandals, slamming...
15 hours ago
Farrah Abraham's sex abuse case against the mayor has been'suspended' after cops were unable to find 'investigative leads.'

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has had her sexual abuse case against...
15 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curves in a skin-tight brown gown following her ex Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

Following her ex Tristan's shocking cheating scandal, KHLOE Kardashian flaunted her perfect...
15 hours ago
How did the Queen KNOW? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had departed from the royal family for good

WHEN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the...
15 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian revealing photoshoot under a sheer black lace catsuit

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN stripped down to her underwear in a sheer black lace...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law
6 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law cheated over Rs 27 crore, 10 arrested

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja's export-import company has reportedly been defrauded of...
Soha Ali
18 mins ago
Soha Ali shares funny video of Kunal fighting with friend to pay the bill

Soha Ali Khan has uploaded a new video in which her husband...
Karisma Kapoor
27 mins ago
Karisma Kapoor embraces son Kiaan in an adorable photo

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor updated her Instagram account with fresh photos from...
PM Imran’s
2 hours ago
‘Third war could break out, if PAF would not have monitored missile fire’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the third war...
Adsence Ad 300X600