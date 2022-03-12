BTS ARMY labels Jungkook as ‘Baby Star Candy’

They’ve come up with a slew of cute nicknames for their idols. Jungkook of BTS is known by several nicknames, including Golden Maknae, Nochu, Baby Star Candy, and others.

‘Baby Star Candy,’ on the other hand, is one of the prettiest nicknames, and the narrative of how it came to be is very charming!

Jungkook was seen affectionately glancing at RM who was busy eating star candy during a BTS’s 2020 GAYO DAEJEON performance.

The moniker, which refers to a little star-shaped sugar sweet, gained popularity after BigHit Music used it in conjunction with a hashtag for Jungkook’s birthday in 2021.

This sweet and lovely title is given to Jungkook by ARMYs when he is seen wearing bright or pastel hues. Isn’t the tale and moniker too adorable to put into words?

Bangtan Boys will perform in Seoul, including members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The band will even perform tomorrow, and they have another show planned for April in Las Vegas.