Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:45 am
BTS’ Jungkook amazes fans with his famous lip piercing photos

Jungkook lip-piercing
Jungkook, the lead singer of BTS, amazes fans with his new look and gave a peek at his lip piercing.

Taking to Instagram, the Dynamite singer shared selfies with his 34-million followers and was seen sitting in his car while sporting a white T-shirt, denim jacket, and a bowl hat.

Just to leave his fanbase into a frenzy, Jungkook took off his face mask and showed fans his famous lip piercing.

The 24-year-old artist shared the selfies with the caption in Korean that translates to ”one day”- referring to only one day is left for the concert, all set to take place in Seoul.

Also Read: Watch BTS’ Jungkook shares another boxing video

Soon after the photos surfaced online, his new look was loved by a number of fans and they filled the comments section with heart reacts.

