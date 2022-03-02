BTS: Lizzo’s sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

BTS has a ’50-50′ chance of winning the Grammy this year. Indian Jury Member

Lizzo is one of BTS’ most devoted fans. Kim Taehyung nicknamed V and Jimin are ardent fans of the American artist.

When Lizzo met these two and Jungkook during a Harry Styles concert, it was a dream come true for all fans.

Vanessa Jefferson, Lizzo’s sister, recently spoke with Brooke Morrison about meeting her bias Kim Taehyung.

When ARMYs recognised the BTS members at the concert, she stated Lizzo and she noticed them.

Following that, their management contacted BTS’s manager, and the two parties met. All ARMYs are aware that Lizzo is a major admirer of VMin.

Lizzo’s sister said she saw V who was right there next to her. She told Brooke Morrison, “And he was just looking at my sister like, waiting to hug her, but I kept tugging at his shirt. I said, ‘Hey, hey, I’m Lizzo’s sister, dongsaeng.”