Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:36 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

By the fifth month of my pregnancy, my pregnancy bump had shrunk so much that people were wondering where my baby was

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:36 pm

By the fifth month of my pregnancy, my pregnancy bump had shrunk so much that people were wondering where my baby was

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A YOUNG MUM has stunned the internet by sharing a video of her unusually small baby bump.

Kayla Kosuga, 20, took to TikTok to share an update on her pregnancy journey, but her belly was barely visible at five months.

pregnancy bump

pregnancy bump

The 20-year-old social media star is now a mother of one, and she frequently posts heartwarming videos of her young daughter.

But, before her first child, Elliana, arrived, Kayla wowed the internet by flaunting her teeny-tiny baby bump.

Although all pregnancies are different, and so are bumps, Kayla’s was so small that people said she looked like she had just eaten dinner.

Kayla revealed how much her belly had grown in size in a comparison video she took a month and a half before, and while she claimed her shorts now felt tighter, viewers refused to believe she was carrying a baby.

Some claimed that the bump was so small that they looked like that after drinking water, and some even wondered where the baby was positioned.

Kayla, on the other hand, revealed her now-larger belly towards the end of her pregnancy in follow-up videos shared after she went viral, and even had a photo shoot to celebrate becoming a mother.

Elliana, Kayla’s baby daughter, was born on May 28th, shortly after 3 p.m., an emotional moment she decided to share with her followers, garnering over 1.3 million views.

She captioned the viral video, “Welcome my love.”

Emotional viewers congratulated the family in the comments, with one writing: “OMGGG I just watched you from a student cutting in class and now you’re a mom [sic].”

“You and Elijah are going to be fantastic parents,” said another.

“You had me crying so hard omg so happy for y’all,” said a third supporter.

In other news, a pregnant woman has gone viral after flaunting her large baby bump on TikTok.

pregnancy bump

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
The Boys season 3 features a new look at Supernatural star's character

The first NSFW teaser trailer for The Boys season 3 is here,...
2 hours ago
'Racist' Royal may be revealed in Prince Harry's memoir

Prince Harry is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and...
2 hours ago
Kanye West and Chaney Jones enjoy a romantic date night in Miami

Kanye West is a multi-talented American rapper who is also a record...
2 hours ago
Bride's aerial firing video goes viral on the Internet

While celebratory gunfire is against the law, it is still popular at...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry dubbed 'a five-course meal' after his recent appearance

Prince Harry’s fans are drooling over the Duke of Sussex’s latest appearance...
2 hours ago
Heidi Montag explains why she eats only raw meat

Carnivore to the extreme Heidi Montag has been eating raw meat in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

M4 motorway
6 mins ago
A man’s body was discovered dead on the M4 motorway, and an investigation into his ‘unexplained’ death has been launched

A MAJOR police investigation is underway after the body of a man...
second mayor
12 mins ago
Putin’s forces kidnap second mayor as hero ‘who stood in front of Russian tank’ dragged off and other victim ‘tortured’

SECOND Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian forces, one day after another was...
Russian bomb
15 mins ago
A massive unexploded bomb was removed from a flat in a Ukrainian city that Russian forces completely destroyed

THIS is the incredible moment a massive Russian bomb is detonated in...
19 mins ago
Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian over North’s TikTok video

Kanye West has unleashed a stinging attack on Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife,...
Adsence Ad 300X600