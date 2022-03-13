By the fifth month of my pregnancy, my pregnancy bump had shrunk so much that people were wondering where my baby was

A YOUNG MUM has stunned the internet by sharing a video of her unusually small baby bump.

Kayla Kosuga, 20, took to TikTok to share an update on her pregnancy journey, but her belly was barely visible at five months.

The 20-year-old social media star is now a mother of one, and she frequently posts heartwarming videos of her young daughter.

But, before her first child, Elliana, arrived, Kayla wowed the internet by flaunting her teeny-tiny baby bump.

Although all pregnancies are different, and so are bumps, Kayla’s was so small that people said she looked like she had just eaten dinner.

Kayla revealed how much her belly had grown in size in a comparison video she took a month and a half before, and while she claimed her shorts now felt tighter, viewers refused to believe she was carrying a baby.

Some claimed that the bump was so small that they looked like that after drinking water, and some even wondered where the baby was positioned.

Kayla, on the other hand, revealed her now-larger belly towards the end of her pregnancy in follow-up videos shared after she went viral, and even had a photo shoot to celebrate becoming a mother.

Elliana, Kayla’s baby daughter, was born on May 28th, shortly after 3 p.m., an emotional moment she decided to share with her followers, garnering over 1.3 million views.

She captioned the viral video, “Welcome my love.”

Emotional viewers congratulated the family in the comments, with one writing: “OMGGG I just watched you from a student cutting in class and now you’re a mom [sic].”

“You and Elijah are going to be fantastic parents,” said another.

“You had me crying so hard omg so happy for y’all,” said a third supporter.

