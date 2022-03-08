Camila Cabello apologises on TikTok for a wardrobe malfunction after flashing nipple on live TV

Camila Cabello has spoken out about her wardrobe malfunction on The One Show, during which she accidentally flashed her nipple.

On Monday (7 March), the singer and dancer was appearing on the BBC series via video link to discuss her new single when the incident occurred.

Cabello was asked to demonstrate her favourite dance move from the video for Ed Sheeran’s collaboration “Bam Bam,” and while standing up to demonstrate the move, Cabello adjusted her shirt, accidentally flashing her boob.

Cabello, 25, laughed it off, saying, “I just flashed you; I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

Alex Jones, the show’s co-host, responded, “There was a wardrobe malfunction.” I saw a flash of something, but I’m not sure what it was.”