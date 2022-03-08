Camila Cabello explains why she accidentally flashed her naked boob on TV following an embarrassing One Show gaffe

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 25, stunned teatime staple The One Show viewers when she inadvertently flashed her nipple to millions of viewers.

And it turns out she’d been partying the night before and was still feeling a little shaky when the error occurred.

Camila revealed the blunder on her Instagram stories while promoting her upcoming album Familia.

“Still hungover tho,” she captioned the video, with an emoji of a tired face.

The video was clearly taken just before the wardrobe malfunction because she was wearing the same patterned shirt she wore on screen.

Meanwhile, a live feed of The One Show can be heard in the background, with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, as well as guest Alan Carr, chatting away.

Camila experimented with her hair in the social media video, clearly trying to look presentable for her TV appearance.

As she fiddled with the necklace around the opening of her plunging blouse, she almost gave her 60 million followers another flash.

Camila stunned The One Show’s hosts and viewers when she experienced an epic wardrobe malfunction while appearing live via video link.

She was on the show to discuss her new album when she unintentionally revealed more than she bargained for.

Camila was showing Alan, Alex, and Jermaine her dance moves when her flimsy top gave way.

The singer, being the professional that she is, simply continued with her routine while changing her clothes, adding, “Whoops, I just flashed you.”

She tried to cover up quickly, but the viewers had already seen everything.

They took to Twitter quickly, with one saying, “I thought this was supposed to be a family show! (Followed by a laughing emoji)”

“Gotta love LIVE tv!” said another.

“Boobies on The One Show!” exclaimed this viewer.

Camila rose to fame on The X Factor at the age of 15 and finished third with her band Fifth Harmony.

After leaving the band, she went on to have a successful solo career, charting hits such as Havana, Senorita, and Never Be The Same.

From 2019 to 2021, she dated fellow singer Shawn Mendes, with the pair becoming fan favourites.

They announced their breakup in November, shocking those who’shipped’ them as a couple.

Mendes took to Instagram to update his fans on his current relationship status.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Mendes wrote to his 64 million Instagram followers in a storey.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”