Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 10:21 pm
Camila Cabello finally speaks out about her breakup with Shawn Mendes, saying that 'things change and take unexpected turns.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has spoken out about her recent divorce from Stitches singer Shawn Mendes. The two musicians called it quits in January 2021, announcing their split in a joint Instagram statement that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.”

The Havana singer revealed why the couple split up in a recent interview with Apple Music, according to Page Six. “Priorities shift as I get older. “And I feel like that was the case for both of us,” she continued, “because we both started so young.” It’s as if we’re learning how to be healthy adults for the first time.” Cabello also stated that her life priorities have “fluctuated” as she has gotten older, adding that “my focus has changed throughout my life.”

However, when discussing her upcoming album Familia, Cabello admitted that her focus has been on herself, saying, “Those years that we were dating… even while I was writing this album and even now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'” Fans and the media have been shipping the ex-couple since they collaborated on the superhit song I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015. Though it wasn’t until July 2019 that the two were photographed secretly getting cosy that it was confirmed that their romance was more than just a rumour.

 

