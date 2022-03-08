Camila Cabello had a nip slip in the middle of an interview and then made an entire TikTok video about it

Camila Cabello is busy doing press for her new hit single “Bam Bam,” and she appeared on BBC’s The One Show, where she had an unintentional nip slip. To be clear, this happens to the best of us / me all summer.

Camila was asked what her favourite dance move from her new “Bam Bam” music video is while answering fan questions, and she naturally decided to recreate it. Camila made a joke about a quick wardrobe malfunction “I gave you a flash…. I hope you didn’t catch a glimpse of nipple.”

Camila, on the other hand, had the perfect reaction and hopped on TikTok, captioning “I wish I had a time machine” with “When my stylist asked if I wanted nip covers and I said no.”

Perfect response, and in other news, “Bam Bam” is destroying the charts. And the song means a lot to Camila and her family as well. “It’s something that my mom has always said to me,” she told James Corden during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show. It’s about the ups and downs of falling in and out of love; life has its ups and downs. You have to roll with the punches and keep dancing.”