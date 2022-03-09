Camila Cabello Ignores Wardrobe Malfunction, But Says She ‘Said No’ to Wearing ‘Nip Covers’

Camila Cabello is laughing off a revealing wardrobe malfunction.

On Monday, the “Havana” singer, 25, inadvertently flashed the hosts of BBC’s The One Show while performing her favourite dance move from her song “Bam Bam.”

Cabello stood up and adjusted her oversized, patterned, button-up blouse in the now-viral moment. Seconds later, her shirt unintentionally opened, revealing her breasts for a brief moment.

“I almost flashed you,” Cabello said, though she did not let that stop her as she continued to show off the move. “I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

The singer later brushed off the wardrobe malfunction on TikTok, writing on the video, “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.” In the clip, she mouthed the lyrics to Muni Long’s “Time Machine,” specifically: “I wish I had a time machine.”

In her collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam,” the pop star appears to address her split from Shawn Mendes, 23, as she sings about how life has changed after a breakup.

“You said you hated the ocean/But you’re surfin’ now/I said I’d love you for life/But I just sold our house,” Cabello sings at the start of the upbeat track.

Mendes posted photos of himself surfing on Instagram days after their November split, despite telling fans years earlier that his “weirdest fear” was having a panic attack while swimming in the ocean at night.

She also sings elsewhere in the song, “We were kids at first/I guess we’re adults now/ I couldn’t imagine having any doubts/But not everything works out.”

Later in the song, the lyrics take a more upbeat approach to the split, with Cabello finding ways to push through the pain and get back on her feet.

“Love came around and knocked me down,” she sings, “but I’m back on my feet.” “That’s life, baby/I was barely standing/Now I’m dancing.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split After 2 Years of Dating: ‘We Will Continue to Be Best Friends,’ They Say.

Nonetheless, Cabello recently told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily that she and Mendes have no ill will.

“Shawn is my f—ing crush. And I have a strong feeling that I have nothing but love for him “She stated. “And this song is mostly about thinking, ‘Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and gives people…’ ‘Whatever is going on in your life… hopefully, this will make you think, ‘It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'”