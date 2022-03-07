Camila Cabello inadvertently exposes her NIPPLE while demonstrating her dancing skills live on The One Show… before Alan Carr accuses her of ‘cyber flashing.’

Camila Cabello inadvertently exposed her nipple during an interview on Monday’s The One Show, before Alan Carr hilariously accused her of ‘cyber flashing.’

The singer, 25, was promoting her latest single, Bam Bam, via video link, but the unfortunate incident occurred when she stood up to demonstrate her dancing skills.

Alan, who was struggling to keep his laughter in check in the studio, covered his mouth in surprise before joking, ‘I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!’

‘And you’ve just finished a piece on it.’ ‘What are the odds?’

‘Do you know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction,’ said presenter Alex Jones. I’m not sure what I saw. ‘I saw a flash of something.’

Meanwhile, co-host Jermaine Jenas was visibly red-faced after the shocking display before calming down and saying, ‘We’ll move on.’

Her adoring fans rushed to their keyboards to congratulate the former Fifth Harmony member, flooding her feed with a string of supportive tweets that read:

‘Anyway, Camila Cabello was a queen for recovering from that nip slip and carrying on #TheOneShow.’

#theoneshow @Camila Cabello Oooops! Even the best of us are victims of this calamity!’

‘I wasn’t expecting that sly little flash!’ @BBCTheOneShow @Camila Cabello Excellent performance. #DropOneOutLuv [laughing, thumbs up emojis]

Others, on the other hand, saw the irony in the accident and sided with Alan in their theme of tweets.

‘@Camila_Cabello wardrobe malfunction on the one show made me die [string of laughing emojis].’

‘Only on British TV you get an item about cyber flashing followed by Camila Cabello… well flashing. #TheOneShow.’

‘Omg howling at Camila Cabello’s accidental boob flash on #TheOneShow @BBCTheOneShow!’