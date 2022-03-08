Camila Cabello jokes about a wardrobe malfunction, saying, ‘I wish I had a time machine.’

After that flash, we might “Never Be the Same.”

During an appearance Monday night to discuss her new single “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello inadvertently gave the hosts of BBC’s “The One Show” a show of their own.

When the wardrobe malfunction occurred, the chart-topper, 25, was asked on Twitter by a fan what her favourite move from the song’s video was.

She stood up to demonstrate the dance when her 70s-inspired printed blouse slid over, revealing her entire right breast for a brief moment.

“I just flashed you,” Cabello said, brushing off the awkward moment and shaking her hips as the hosts laughed.

“I hope you didn’t see nipple,” the “Worth It” singer said, clutching her blouse as she sat down.

“There was a bit of a wardrobe mishap. “I’m not sure what I saw, there was a flash of something,” said Alex Jones, co-host of “The One Show.”

Cabello, 25, told the hosts that her mother was joining her on tour and that she was “probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction” in the next room.

The pop star, dressed in a grey baseball tee, later shared a TikTok addressing the nip-slip.

The video, captioned “When my stylist asked if I wanted nip covers, I said no,” was set to Muni Long’s song “Time Machine.”

Despite the mishap and her recent split from Shawn Mendes, Cabello has a lot to be happy about.

Her upcoming new album “Familia,” which will be released on April 8, is getting a lot of attention, and “Bam Bam” shot to the top of the iTunes charts in a dozen countries just a day after its release last week.

This album appears to be one of our spring music favourites.