Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 01:14 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Camila Cabello jokes about a wardrobe malfunction, saying, ‘I wish I had a time machine.’

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 01:14 am
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello jokes about a wardrobe malfunction, saying, ‘I wish I had a time machine.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

After that flash, we might “Never Be the Same.”

During an appearance Monday night to discuss her new single “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello inadvertently gave the hosts of BBC’s “The One Show” a show of their own.

When the wardrobe malfunction occurred, the chart-topper, 25, was asked on Twitter by a fan what her favourite move from the song’s video was.

She stood up to demonstrate the dance when her 70s-inspired printed blouse slid over, revealing her entire right breast for a brief moment.

“I just flashed you,” Cabello said, brushing off the awkward moment and shaking her hips as the hosts laughed.

“I hope you didn’t see nipple,” the “Worth It” singer said, clutching her blouse as she sat down.

“There was a bit of a wardrobe mishap. “I’m not sure what I saw, there was a flash of something,” said Alex Jones, co-host of “The One Show.”

Cabello, 25, told the hosts that her mother was joining her on tour and that she was “probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction” in the next room.

The pop star, dressed in a grey baseball tee, later shared a TikTok addressing the nip-slip.

Camila Cabello

The video, captioned “When my stylist asked if I wanted nip covers, I said no,” was set to Muni Long’s song “Time Machine.”

Despite the mishap and her recent split from Shawn Mendes, Cabello has a lot to be happy about.

Her upcoming new album “Familia,” which will be released on April 8, is getting a lot of attention, and “Bam Bam” shot to the top of the iTunes charts in a dozen countries just a day after its release last week.

This album appears to be one of our spring music favourites.

 

Read More

30 mins ago
I'm legally single and I'm loving it! Kim Kardashian poses in a naked monokini as she escapes the Kanye West divorce drama with a trip to the beach

Kim Kardashian spiced up her relaxing seaside vacation on Tuesday by posting...
32 mins ago
Alia Bhatt looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress, model, and television personality. In 2012, she...
38 mins ago
Vanessa Hudgens flaunts her toned midriff in a revealing denim bralet

Vanessa Hudgens, Thylane Blondeau, and Cindy Bruna were among the famous faces...
43 mins ago
Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans look adorable in all black at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans walked the red carpet together at the...
44 mins ago
Model Manal Saleem opens up about her worst working experience with Sana Javed

Pakistani model Manal Saleem has refused to work with actresses and celebrities...
47 mins ago
Bella Hadid commands attention in a plunging black top and pinstripe blazer while going braless

Bella Hadid may have stepped off the runway, but she was still...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

ANA DE ARMAS
12 mins ago
HULU REVEALS ‘DEEP WATER’ TRAILER STARRING ANA DE ARMAS AND BEN AFFLECK

The real-life romance of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may be...
Maren Morris
16 mins ago
Maren Morris celebrates ‘mom bellies’ 2 years after giving birth to son

Maren Morris is still in love with her post-baby body nearly two...
Breeze Airways
21 mins ago
JetBlue’s founder’s new venture Breeze Airways intends to nearly double its route network and add cross-country flights

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it plans to nearly double its...
Manuel Neuer
22 mins ago
Manuel Neuer back to rally Bayern Munich defence in Salzburg match

MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his first appearance in almost...
Adsence Ad 300X600