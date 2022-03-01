Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Camila Cabello shares a new sneak peek from her song ‘Bam Bam.’

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:48 pm
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares a new sneak peek from her song ‘Bam Bam.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Camila Cabello, the Cuban-American music sensation, has left fans even more excited after sharing a new sneak peek of her upcoming latest track Bam Bam on TikTok.

On Sunday, the Seorita crooner shared a 33-second walking clip with fans as well as a verse from her upcoming single from her album Familia.

“You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello sings over an acoustic guitar. “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But… not everything works out.”

“Now I’m out dancing with strangers/ You could be casually dating/ Damn, it’s all changing so fast,” she continues, in the clip.

The Cinderella starlet has collaborated with Ed Sheeran for Bam Bam, adding that the singer is ‘one of my favorite people and artists ever.’

Fans believe the Havana singer’s latest track is about her ex-boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes. Cabello has yet to reveal the source of her inspiration for the upcoming song. The new song is set to be released on Friday (March 4).

 

Read More

38 mins ago
Following the diagnosis of Covid, the Queen 'greets William and Kate, as well as the royal children.'

According to reports, the Queen met with William and Kate and enjoyed...
46 mins ago
Prince Harry is a "fish out of water" on stage with Meghan Markle, Experts

According to a body language expert, Prince Harry appeared to be a...
47 mins ago
Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit

Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when...
50 mins ago
After discovering a dead slug in her dinner, the Queen sent a scathing note to the kitchen staff

According to MyLondon, the Queen's former servant, Charles Oliver, recalled the incident...
52 mins ago
Amna Ilyas flaunts her bikini body in Sri Lanka, see photos

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...
56 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
In Thailand, an actress died after falling from a speedboat while on a restaurant trip with friends

Nida Patcharaweeraphong, a Thai actress, died at the age of 37 after...
Taliban row back comments saying Afghans barred from leaving
5 mins ago
Taliban row back comments saying Afghans barred from leaving

KABUL, March 1, 2022 (AFP) - The Taliban's chief spokesman on Tuesday rowed...
WATCH: Asim Azhar's 'Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum' is a tale of true love
7 mins ago
WATCH: Asim Azhar’s ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ is a tale of true love

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has finally dropped his much-awaited first single, ‘Kabhi...
Soda addict
13 mins ago
Soda addict loses 238 pounds — but now struggles for a “normal life” due to excess skin

A 392-pound mother who consumed nearly a gallon of soda per day...
Adsence Ad 300X600