Camila Cabello shares a new sneak peek from her song ‘Bam Bam.’

Camila Cabello, the Cuban-American music sensation, has left fans even more excited after sharing a new sneak peek of her upcoming latest track Bam Bam on TikTok.

On Sunday, the Seorita crooner shared a 33-second walking clip with fans as well as a verse from her upcoming single from her album Familia.

“You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello sings over an acoustic guitar. “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But… not everything works out.”

“Now I’m out dancing with strangers/ You could be casually dating/ Damn, it’s all changing so fast,” she continues, in the clip.

The Cinderella starlet has collaborated with Ed Sheeran for Bam Bam, adding that the singer is ‘one of my favorite people and artists ever.’

Fans believe the Havana singer’s latest track is about her ex-boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes. Cabello has yet to reveal the source of her inspiration for the upcoming song. The new song is set to be released on Friday (March 4).