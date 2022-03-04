Camilla is ‘not so popular’ abroad and has the ‘ghost of Diana’ hanging over her, according to an expert

The Duchess of Cornwall is unpopular abroad, particularly in the United States, and has the ‘ghost of Diana’ hanging over her, according to a royal expert.

Camilla has gained popularity in the United Kingdom in recent years as a result of her support for a number of important causes.

Years before, when it was revealed that she had been having an affair with Prince Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana, public opinion had not been so favourable.

Despite appearing to have won over the majority of the British public, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Camilla still has work to do to increase her global popularity.

“I think people who have met Camilla really love her, and can see the warmth that she has,” Ingrid, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

“But she’s not as popular around the world, especially in the United States, because of this huge swell for Diana that will never go away.”

“I always get the impression that Camilla and Charles have Diana’s ghost hovering over them.”

However, she added: “I don’t think the world wants another glamorous Diana on the throne, I think after the Queen goes, to have someone steady and charming but slightly in the background like Camilla is probably a very good thing.”

Camilla received a ringing endorsement from the Queen last month, who said it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be Queen Consort in a statement released on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee.

When Camilla married Charles in 2005, she stated in a statement that she intended to use the title Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort when her husband became King.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to show me,” the monarch said.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In response, Charles issued a statement the next day praising his “inspiring mother” and admitting he is “deeply conscious” of Camilla’s wish for her to become his Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.

In a later interview, Camilla stated that becoming Queen Consort will be a “great honour” for her and that the position will allow her to further highlight the causes she supports.