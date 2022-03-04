Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:08 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Camilla is ‘not so popular’ abroad and has the ‘ghost of Diana’ hanging over her, according to an expert

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:08 am
Camilla

Camilla is ‘not so popular’ abroad and has the ‘ghost of Diana’ hanging over her, according to an expert

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Duchess of Cornwall is unpopular abroad, particularly in the United States, and has the ‘ghost of Diana’ hanging over her, according to a royal expert.

Camilla has gained popularity in the United Kingdom in recent years as a result of her support for a number of important causes.

Years before, when it was revealed that she had been having an affair with Prince Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana, public opinion had not been so favourable.

Despite appearing to have won over the majority of the British public, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Camilla still has work to do to increase her global popularity.

“I think people who have met Camilla really love her, and can see the warmth that she has,” Ingrid, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

“But she’s not as popular around the world, especially in the United States, because of this huge swell for Diana that will never go away.”

“I always get the impression that Camilla and Charles have Diana’s ghost hovering over them.”

However, she added: “I don’t think the world wants another glamorous Diana on the throne, I think after the Queen goes, to have someone steady and charming but slightly in the background like Camilla is probably a very good thing.”

Camilla received a ringing endorsement from the Queen last month, who said it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be Queen Consort in a statement released on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee.

When Camilla married Charles in 2005, she stated in a statement that she intended to use the title Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort when her husband became King.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to show me,” the monarch said.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In response, Charles issued a statement the next day praising his “inspiring mother” and admitting he is “deeply conscious” of Camilla’s wish for her to become his Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.

In a later interview, Camilla stated that becoming Queen Consort will be a “great honour” for her and that the position will allow her to further highlight the causes she supports.

 

 

Read More

30 mins ago
Antony Starr of 'The Boys' received a suspended prison sentence for his role in a chef attack

According to a new report, Antony Starr was sentenced to a 12-month...
1 hour ago
Pete Davidson's friend describes his terrified reaction to Kanye West's 'Eazy' video

Kanye West's latest video for the song Eazy may have gone too...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William  are always prepared for disasters and emergencies

Prince William and Kate Middleton are always ready for disasters and emergencies...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton is more relaxed' and less fussy. Prince William is on his own in Denmark

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton appeared more relaxed and confident...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Saba Qamar’s viral swimming video

Saba Qamar, the Pakistani diva, turns heads wherever she goes. Earlier, She...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Sanam Saeed steals the limelight in this colorful saree

Sanam Saeed is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dua Lipa
8 mins ago
Dua Lipa Takes Back Her Viral TikTok Dance That Caused Her “Grief”

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on March 3, the 26-year-old revealed...
John Stahl
15 mins ago
After a decades-long stage and screen career, Game of Thrones and Take the High Road actor John Stahl died at the age of 68

John Stahl passed away at the age of 68, according to his...
Julia Fox
24 mins ago
Julia Fox claims to have lost 15 pounds while dating Kanye West for six weeks: It Couldn’t Be Called ‘Sustainable.’

A surprising side effect. During her brief romance with Kanye West, Julia...
Antony Starr
30 mins ago
Antony Starr of ‘The Boys’ received a suspended prison sentence for his role in a chef attack

According to a new report, Antony Starr was sentenced to a 12-month...
Adsence Ad 300X600