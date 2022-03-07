Camilla was concerned that no one would attend her wedding to Prince Charles

Camilla was said to be “terrified” that no one would attend her wedding to Prince Charles because of the couple’s shady history.

For the uninitiated, the couple’s romance was somewhat contentious because they both had extramarital affairs while married to other people, with Prince Charles married to Princess Diana and Camilla married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

After receiving negative press, the Duchess of Cornwall feared she would be “booed” on the most important day of her life.

Carole Malone, a current affairs commentator, spoke about Camilla’s ordeal during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting: “Camilla was terrified that no one would show up. She was terrified of being booed.”

“I remember seeing film footage at the time, it was about 6 a.m., and there was no one on the streets of Windsor,” Malone recalled. It was also freezing outside; it was a bitterly cold day.

“As a journalist, I was thinking that the only reaction to this would be national apathy, which is almost as bad as protest.”