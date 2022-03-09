Camilla’s ‘joke’ nickname given by Prince Charles

According to a royal biographer, Prince Charles “jokingly referred to” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as his “Girl Friday.”

Sally Bedell Smith, a Vanity Fair contributing editor and historian, spoke with the Royally Obsessed podcast about the Prince of Wales’ relationship with his wife.

“It was a very simple bracelet, a little gold bracelet with a blue disc on it,” Ms Bedell Smith explained.

“It just said ‘GF,’ and ‘GF’ stood for ‘Girl Friday.'” That’s what he jokingly referred to her as. It simply meant that she was his companion, his helper.”

“It could have meant she was also his Friday girl,” she continued. However, ‘Girl Friday’ usually refers to someone who is a jack of all trades.

“She could assist him with things and was somewhat dependable.” Camilla would unquestionably fit the bill.”

The ‘GF’ on the bracelet, on the other hand, was originally thought to represent ‘Gladys and Fred,’ the nicknames Charles and Camilla gave each other when they first started dating in their twenties.