Camilla’s latest royal engagement leaves fans concerned about her health

The future Queen Consort’s shaky hand was noticed by royal fans at her International Women’s Day reception on Tuesday.

Royal fans with keen eyes have noticed Camilla’s shaky hand, which has raised concerns about the future Queen Consort’s health.

The Duchess of Cornwall hosted an International Women’s Day reception at Clarence House, but royal fans were concerned about Camilla’s health.

“There remain vast strides to be made – on the current trajectory, we will need more than 135 years to close the gender gap worldwide – but let us take a moment to thank the women and men who have, for decades, fought hard for justice and equality,” the Duchess of Cornwall said on the Royal Family’s official social media handle.

Footage from the event shared on social media showed the Duchess shaking as she delivered her speech, sparking widespread speculation about the cause of the tremor.

“Nervous tremor. Happens,” one royal fan said, echoing another who added, “[It’s] because she’s not a professional public speaker.”