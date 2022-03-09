Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:14 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Camilla’s latest royal engagement leaves fans concerned about her health

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:14 am
Camilla

Camilla’s latest royal engagement leaves fans concerned about her health

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The future Queen Consort’s shaky hand was noticed by royal fans at her International Women’s Day reception on Tuesday.

Royal fans with keen eyes have noticed Camilla’s shaky hand, which has raised concerns about the future Queen Consort’s health.

The Duchess of Cornwall hosted an International Women’s Day reception at Clarence House, but royal fans were concerned about Camilla’s health.

“There remain vast strides to be made – on the current trajectory, we will need more than 135 years to close the gender gap worldwide – but let us take a moment to thank the women and men who have, for decades, fought hard for justice and equality,” the Duchess of Cornwall said on the Royal Family’s official social media handle.

Footage from the event shared on social media showed the Duchess shaking as she delivered her speech, sparking widespread speculation about the cause of the tremor.

“Nervous tremor. Happens,” one royal fan said, echoing another who added, “[It’s] because she’s not a professional public speaker.”

Read More

36 mins ago
Naimal Khawar gets obsessed with baby Mustafa Abbasi's cheeks 

Naimal Khawar Khan, who is now embracing motherhood with her little son...
57 mins ago
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir enjoy parenting with little Alyana 

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are some of the most adored celebrity...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry upcoming autobiography is a 'royal revenge'

Royal biographer Angela Levin has stated that Prince Harry's upcoming autobiography is...
2 hours ago
After his latest adventure, Prince Harry has been compared to Indiana Jones

Prince Harry has come under fire for his recent appearance at a...
2 hours ago
The Royal Family will never eat four foods - Key guidelines for Buckingham Palace's kitchen

Members of the Royal Family, without a doubt, have access to the...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton responds in an unexpected way to fans who compliment her 'beautiful looks.'

SHE'S ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS WOMEN ON THE PLANET, so wherever...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Zara Noor Abbas gets mad at Bilawal Bhutto's ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’
4 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas gets mad at Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March demonstration...
Wordle Answer Today
6 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 10th March #264 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 264 that was released today, 10th March,...
Fawad Chaudhry
8 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Fawad Chaudhry criticises PCB for preparing dead pitch

Pak vs Aus: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has...
Hina Altaf's latest pictures go viral on social media
9 mins ago
Hina Altaf’s latest pictures go viral on social media

Hina Altaf is a talented Pakistani actress, host, and model who has...
Adsence Ad 300X600