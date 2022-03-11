Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:56 pm
Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, leaves a cryptic note on ‘Private life.’

Chaney Jones

Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, has shared a cryptic note about her relationship with the musician.

Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s lookalike shared a cryptic quote from ‘Positive Minds,’ saying “Small circle. Personal life. Heartfelt congratulations. Maintain a clear mind.

Kanye confirmed his romance with Chaney on social media earlier this month.

The Stronger singer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a news item that also included a cute photo of him and Chaney from their most recent outing.

“It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong,” the news post says.Chaney Jones

 

