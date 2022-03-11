Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Chaney Jones Looks Gorgeous in a Brown Thong Bikini After Several Cozy Dates With Kanye West- Photos

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:00 am
Chaney Jones

Chaney Jones Looks Gorgeous in a Brown Thong Bikini After Several Cozy Dates With Kanye West- Photos

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

She rose to prominence as a result of her relationship with Kanye West and her striking resemblance to the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday, influencer Chaney Jones, 24, drew inspiration from Kim, 41.

Chaney looked stunning in a skimpy black bikini as she posed in an idyllic lagoon in the photos, which are nearly identical to Kim’s social media posts from last year.

Chaney is seen emerging from the water while adjusting her tiny bikini bottoms in the photos.

The model’s incredible curves are highlighted by the sporty black top and thong bottoms she wears as she poses for the camera.

Chaney Jones Chaney Jones

She teased: ‘nudes’ as she captioned the slew of sizzling shots, and she was inundated with praise from her followers.

Since early February, Kim’s doppelgänger and the Donda hitmaker have been spotted together.

It’s unclear if the rapper started seeing Jones at the same time he was dating actress Julia Fox, 32, with whom he split earlier this month after a brief six-week romance. However, she has since stated that they were ‘not exclusive.’

Kanye posted another bizarre poem on Tuesday in which he claims he was murdered and even mentions ex Kim owning the family home during their divorce.

The rapper took to Instagram to share his most recent piece of writing, titled DEAD.

In it, he discusses many of his recent struggles, which resulted in his death, which he was unaware of until now.

As he came to terms with his death, it was revealed near the end of the poem that Ye’s cause of death was a bloody murder.

‘I discovered one day at the newsstand purgatory there was a front page article of my murders storey,’ he wrote.

The identity of his murderer is never revealed in the poem, as he prefers to leave everything open to interpretation.

 

Read More

50 mins ago
Mathira slams senior actress Naima Khan for recent comments

Senior Pakistani actress Naima Khan appeared on Nida Yasir's morning show, "Good...
55 mins ago
Princess Diana was horrified on her Wedding day

The state of Princess Diana's wedding gown was something she did not...
1 hour ago
Katie Price flaunts her newly enlarged bust in a pink crop top and tassel skirt after concealing a 'drunk in Miami' heart rate tattoo

Katie Price sported a pink crop top and tassel skirt after returning...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian smoulders in black leather... after being slammed

She heightened the throwback effect in an edited version of the chair...
1 hour ago
After a two-year hiatus, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make an unexpected return to their engagement

Kensington Palace confirmed on Thursday, March 10, that Prince William and Kate...
1 hour ago
Following Queen Elizabeth's helicopter fears, the royal household is on the lookout for 'experienced' pilots

Just weeks after it was revealed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth is concerned...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed
46 seconds ago
‘She is extremely professional, ‘Fahad Mustafa lends his support to Sana Javed

Sana Javed is under fire due to her controversy with models and...
Instagram
16 mins ago
Russia blocked Instagram access over aggressive post policy

WASHINGTON: On Friday, Russia blocked access to Instagram and filed a criminal...
Azaan Sami Khan's debut album 'Main Tera' left fans in awe
19 mins ago
Azaan Sami Khan’s debut album ‘Main Tera’ left fans in awe

Singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan has launched his long-awaited debut album....
England
32 mins ago
Eng vs WI: Kemar Roach strikes but England erase deficit against West Indies

NORTH SOUND: The West Indies got off to a good start thanks...
Adsence Ad 300X600