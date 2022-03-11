Chaney Jones Looks Gorgeous in a Brown Thong Bikini After Several Cozy Dates With Kanye West- Photos

She rose to prominence as a result of her relationship with Kanye West and her striking resemblance to the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday, influencer Chaney Jones, 24, drew inspiration from Kim, 41.

Chaney looked stunning in a skimpy black bikini as she posed in an idyllic lagoon in the photos, which are nearly identical to Kim’s social media posts from last year.

Chaney is seen emerging from the water while adjusting her tiny bikini bottoms in the photos.

The model’s incredible curves are highlighted by the sporty black top and thong bottoms she wears as she poses for the camera.

She teased: ‘nudes’ as she captioned the slew of sizzling shots, and she was inundated with praise from her followers.

Since early February, Kim’s doppelgänger and the Donda hitmaker have been spotted together.

It’s unclear if the rapper started seeing Jones at the same time he was dating actress Julia Fox, 32, with whom he split earlier this month after a brief six-week romance. However, she has since stated that they were ‘not exclusive.’

Kanye posted another bizarre poem on Tuesday in which he claims he was murdered and even mentions ex Kim owning the family home during their divorce.

The rapper took to Instagram to share his most recent piece of writing, titled DEAD.

In it, he discusses many of his recent struggles, which resulted in his death, which he was unaware of until now.

As he came to terms with his death, it was revealed near the end of the poem that Ye’s cause of death was a bloody murder.

‘I discovered one day at the newsstand purgatory there was a front page article of my murders storey,’ he wrote.

The identity of his murderer is never revealed in the poem, as he prefers to leave everything open to interpretation.