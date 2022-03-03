Chaney Jones: Who Is She? What We Know So Far About Kanye West’s New Girlfriend

Chaney Jones joins the ranks of Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, and others. Kanye West, also known as “Ye” these days, had discovered his latest muse in his new girlfriend. While the two haven’t been as public as Ye and his most recent ex-girlfriend Fox, the rapper appears to have confirmed the relationship after being seen out and about in Miami with Jones.

And, yes, she appears to be comfortable with the title of muse, as she mentioned it in a post about her Balenciaga outfit. However, it is unknown how she would pronounce the film Uncut Gems at this time.

West shared a screenshot from the popular gossip account The Shade Room to his own grid on March 1. (Because Ye doesn’t keep his content up for long, you can find the original Shade Room post here.) It includes two paparazzi photos of Jones and West walking and then embracing in all-black ensembles. Jones is carrying a few shopping bags and what appears to be a Birkin bag. “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong,” the caption reads. They were spotted shopping in Miami the day before. What do we call them? Roomies? #YeNey?” West tagged Jones and added a black heart emoji to his re-post, which she then shared on her Instagram Stories. It’s also worth noting that Jones, in both appearance and style, bears a striking resemblance to West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was declared legally single this week. Jones is, of course, her own person, regardless of whether she is West’s GF or KK’s lookalike. So, who exactly is Chaney Jones? Let’s get to know each other!

She is 24 years old. This is according to The Sun.

She works as a therapist. Jones is the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioral Health, a counselling service with locations in Camden, Delaware and Atlanta, Georgia. Her father, Avon Jones, is the company’s CEO. (A therapist named Danielle Jones also works there, though it’s unclear if she’s related to Chaney.) Chaney Jones’ bio includes the following details: “I am currently working on my masters in counseling at Wilmington University. I studied elementary education at the University of Delaware. I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone. Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you.”