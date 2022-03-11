Prince Charles keeps SURPRISE item despite Prince Harry ‘will attack Camilla’ in book

The Duchess of Cornwall recently hosted visitors to Clarence House, with observant admirers spotting that Prince Charles and Camilla have a portrait of Meghan in their sitting room.

Meghan Markle looks to be greeting Prince Charles down the aisle in the snapshot, which appears to be from the Sussexes wedding.

In his impending biography, Harry is expected to launch a “spiteful assault” on the future Queen Consort for “stealing” Charles from Diana, according to royal biographer Angela Levin.

The Duke of Sussex has yet to openly address the Queen’s plan to pass over the reins to Camilla when the time comes.

He has promised to present a “wholly truthful” and “honest” account of his life in the biography.

Harry’s silence, according to sources, “speaks volumes” about his relationship with Charles’ second wife.