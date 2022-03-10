Charles once ‘adored’ Meghan Markle ‘treated her like a daughter.’

A royal expert claims that Prince Charles once “adored” Maeghan Markle and “treated her like a daughter.”

In a dramatic departure two years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals.

According to sources, Harry’s personal attacks on his father since Megxit have forced them apart and left Charles “deeply shocked and hurt.”

But, according to royal commentator Ashley Pearson, the Duchess was “welcomed” into the family and “adored” by the Prince of Wales.

Featured in the Channel 5 documentary ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’ in 2022. “Charles famously adored Meghan,” she said.

“She was welcomed as a daughter, even more than Kate Middleton was at first.”