Charlize Theron Presents Kristen Stewart with the American Riviera Award: ‘I’m in a Great Place.’
Kristen Stewart could not be more grateful!
The 31-year-old Spencer actress received the American Riviera Award, which was presented by fellow actress Charlize Theron, on Friday at the 37th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival.
Stewart expressed her gratitude for the award during the in-person ceremony, saying, “Thank you for recognising me at this point in my life. I’m in such a great position to receive it.”
Stewart also paid tribute to Spencer director Pablo Larrain in her speech, saying, “I wish he could be here right now. I will be eternally grateful to you for this.”
Theron, 46, made a lovely remark as she congratulated Stewart on her successful career, claiming the honoree’s most recent film was her “favourite.”
“You have a real commitment and it shows in everything you do. It’s been so fun to watch the trajectory of your career,” said Theron. “Your most recent film, Spencer, I have to say is my favorite work of yours to date. It’s not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart wrenching way.”
“Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time, sitting there smoking a bowl,” she shared of the surreal memory. “I look back on that moment with fondness.”
Stewart also talked about her potential future as a director.
“I’m currently working on a film and have a few balls in the air. I’ll tease you with that, but I’m really excited about it “She stated. “The worst part is when you can’t tell everyone everything at once.”
The actress, who married her screenwriter fiance Dylan Meyer in November, expressed her love for acting, saying, “I’m a bit of a masochist… I like how frightening it is.”
