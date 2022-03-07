Check out Kangana Ranaut’s hit movie ‘Queen’ completes 8 years

This female-centric film was premiered in theatres throughout the world eight years ago today. Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to post a flashback photo of herself with some of the most notable members of the Indian cricket squad, including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

#Queen of Bollywood may be seen dancing and executing thumkas (hip thrusts) on her hit song London thumkda in the photo reel. Ranaut is dressed in the same costume that she did in her film.

The reel features a candid caption that reads, “On this day, (7th March) in 2014 a film came called #Queen… and it changed m life forever…”

“I did many iconic roles after that… but little did I know, no matter what I do, I will forever be remembered as #Queen…” she concluded by adding.

See here:

This photograph was taken in 2016 for Season 9 of the Indian Premier League, and the entire sequence was directed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani.