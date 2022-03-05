Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s gorgeous avatar in a LIT way!

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid clearly enjoys the spotlight.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is quite active on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her friends and followers.

Shanaya shares everything on her Instagram page, from personal moments with friends and family to breathtaking photoshoots of herself, and her followers keep coming back for more.

Shanaya shared fresh photos taken by Sasha Jairam on her Instagram account. She looked stunning in a bodycon dress with a halter neckline in the images. Her hair was properly groomed, and her makeup was flawless.

Check out the gorgeous pictures here!

Suhana was quick to notice her best friend’s stylish avatar and dropped a comment on the photos. She wrote, “So Sexxyyy”. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and others also showered love on Shanaya.