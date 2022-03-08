Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex, was spotted out for a jog wearing her dazzling sapphire ring

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, was spotted wearing her glittering sapphire ring while out for a run with her dog earlier today.

The new mother, 36, was spotted jogging through the streets of west London this morning, just days after it was revealed she had given birth to a child with Sam Cutmore-Scott, 37, a successful hotelier who was a year above Harry at Eton.

As she stepped out with her pet, the stunning blonde wore black leggings with sheer panels, navy hoodies, and white running sneakers.

Meanwhile, she wore her sparkling diamond engagement ring on her ring finger. The details of her engagement and wedding are unknown, but they are spoiled for choice when it comes to where the wedding should be held.

Sam works as a director for his parents’ hospitality company, the Bijou Collection, which owns four exclusive wedding venues, including an abbey in Buckinghamshire and a chateau in the south of France.

The blonde clutched her dog’s leash as they ran side by side through the streets of London.

For the occasion, she wore her hair in a low bun and a denim-style baseball cap.

In the meantime, she wore a black puffer jacket around her waist.

The down-to-earth heiress was seen carrying a poo bag as she rushed along with her canine companion at one point.

Chelsy dated Prince Harry for seven years until 2010, and has remained largely out of the public eye in the twelve years since.

The couple welcomed son Leo in January with almost no one knowing she was pregnant, and her relationship with Mr Cutmore-Scott had remained a closely guarded secret until this weekend.

Chelsy, a Zimbabwean beauty, wore the sparkler when she went out earlier this week.

For the occasion, the socialite wore a smart-casual ensemble of check trousers, a burgundy top, and beany, and carried her puffer coat over her arm.

Sam is the managing director of The Harper hotel in Holt, Norfolk, and Chelsy posted a photo of their dogs on a nearby beach last week.

He is the younger brother of Jack Cutmore-Scott, 34, the dashing Hollywood actor best known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Tenet and the American drama series Deception.

Chelsy is a recent Oxford graduate. Sam and his girlfriend live in Chiswick, West London. In January, their child was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Party-loving Chelsy, who was born in Zimbabwe and now owns a jewellery and luxury travel company, revealed that she had a serious boyfriend in 2020.

‘There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new and I don’t want to say too much,’ she explained at the time.

Her previous known boyfriend was dashing television producer James Marshall, with whom she split in 2018.

Chelsy met Prince Harry while she was a student at Cheltenham Ladies’ College.

Chelsy did not want to be a royal bride, so the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for seven years until they split in 2011.