Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil slammed Kim Kardashian for her ‘tone deaf’ advice to ‘get your a** to f***ing work.’

KIM KARDASHIAN has been chastised by Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil for telling women in a shocking rant to “get your a** to f***ing work.”

In an interview with Variety ahead of the premiere of her family’s new show, The Kardashians, Kim, 41, added, “it seems nobody wants to work these days.”

The superstar has faced widespread condemnation for her “tone deaf” remarks, and outspoken presenter Jameela has now chimed in, saying she’s tired of millionaire celebrities criticising those who’ve had less in life.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success / work ethic,” Jameela, 36, tweeted.

“This same 24 hour a day s**t is a nightmare.” 99 percent of the world’s population grew up with a very different 24-hour cycle.”

Cher Lloyd, who rose from rags to riches on The X Factor in 2009, expressed her feelings by sharing Jameela’s tweet on Instagram.The singer grew up in a council house in Malvern, Worcestershire, with her parents and three siblings, and was bullied at school because of her Romany heritage.

She moved to Los Angeles after Simon Cowell signed her, and she went on to chart in the United States.

Jameela grew up in London’s affluent Hampstead, the daughter of Indian and Pakistani parents.

She was enraged by Kim’s outburst after the millionaire said in a now-viral video clip featuring his family, “I have the best advice for women in business.”

Kim continued, saying: “Get your f ass up and get to work. Nobody seems to want to work these days.”

Kim continued, after her mother Kris and sister Kourtney agreed with her, “You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.”

“Create a positive work environment where everyone enjoys what they do because you only have one life.”

“There will be no toxic work environments, and you must show up and do the work.”

“If you’re the smartest person in that room, you’ve got to go to another room,” her sister Khloe added.

While Kim’s family agreed with her, fans slammed the SKIMS mogul for her “out of touch” stance.

‘SCREAMS OF PRIVILEGE’

“I love the ladies, but this screams of privilege,” one critic wrote in the comments section after the video was shared by Kardashian fan account Kardashianvideo. I’m sorry it’s not as simple for many.

“This notion that no one wants to work is incorrect, and it is a tired argument used by billionaires to dismiss the working class.”

“They have no idea how the’real’ world works,” said another. Many women are unable to obtain babysitters and other luxuries in their daily lives.”

“This statement sounded like a toxic boss who can’t find people for a vacancy because he’s offering s***ty conditions,” said a third.

Another Instagram user chimed in, writing, “She sounds so ignorant!!” Few people have the option of working in a healthy environment!! Shut up if you don’t know what real, every day corporate America looks like.”

“I despise it when people say things like that. Someone else commented, “It appears they are unaware of how fortunate they are.”

MONEY ALWAYS MATTERS

During the interview, Kim and Kourtney also discussed when they will retire from reality television for good.

When asked if she intends to leave reality television in the future, Kim stated that she “sometimes” considers it to be “the dream.”

She went on to say that in 10 years, she might be able to “stop being Kim K.”

When asked why they had decided to film another show, Kris insisted, “Well, money always matters.”

“I believe it would be foolish for anyone to claim that money is no longer important.”