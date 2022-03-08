Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:24 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Chloe Goodman is’scared’ after her newborn son is rushed to the hospital with suspected meningitis

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:24 pm
Chloe Goodman

Chloe Goodman is’scared’ after her newborn son is rushed to the hospital with suspected meningitis

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

CHLOE GOODMAN’s newborn son was admitted to the hospital with suspected meningitis.

The new arrival of the former Celebrity Big Brother star, whose name has not been revealed, developed a nasty rash.

Chloe and her fiancé Grant Hall then decided to go to the hospital for tests, where they stayed overnight.

According to a source, OK! “He developed a high fever and she rushed him to the hospital; he has suspected meningitis.

“He and Chloe had to stay in last night, and he’s currently on a drip while they run tests.

“Chloe’s pregnancy was fraught with complications. She wanted everything to go smoothly, and this is very concerning to her.”

The heartbreaking news comes just days after Chloe announced she had given birth to a son after “a few complications.”

“He’s here!” she wrote on Instagram. @hally 91 and I are overjoyed to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family!

“Isla is overjoyed to be a big sister, and as many of you know, the pregnancy wasn’t without its challenges, including getting him here safely.”

The reality star previously revealed that she needed to have her baby boy delivered four weeks earlier than planned via C-section.

Chloe rose to prominence as a Page 3 model before starring in the first season of Ex On The Beach.

She appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and then returned to Ex on the Beach for its All Stars series the following year.

Read More

39 mins ago
Saeeda Imtiaz celebrates Women's Day

Saeeda Imtiaz is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
40 mins ago
Holly Willoughby sobs over children in Ukraine as Phil is forced to cut to a commercial break

HOLLY WILLOUGHBY sobbed on This Morning today about the plight of children...
46 mins ago
Could the Queen's meeting with Lilibet heal royal schisms?

According to royal author Brian Hoey, rifts between Her Majesty and The...
49 mins ago
Harry and Meghan have been advised to avoid attention-seeking stunts

A royal expert has advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return...
53 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anguish has been exposed

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the Firm, Prince William...
54 mins ago
Meghan Markle news: Fans slam hypocrite Prince Harry for attending a rodeo in Texas, betraying Meg's stance on animal rights

Despite Meghan Markle's anti-animal rights stance, Prince Harry was spotted at a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Khloe Kardashian
4 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian claims that ‘happiness is the new rich,’ after being chastised for ‘flaunting wealth’ with her daughter True’s $6K outfit

After being accused of "flaunting her wealth" several times, KHLOE Kardashian shared...
Pakistan security forces
9 mins ago
Pakistan security forcers kill seven terrorists in Turbat: ISPR

Pakistan security forcers have killed seven terrorists including their commanders in Turbat,...
Danny Dyer
32 mins ago
Danny Dyer of EastEnders joins daughter Dani in a surprise first TV role after leaving the soap

After leaving Walford, DANNY Dyer plans to travel the world and host...
Michelle Keegan
35 mins ago
Michelle Keegan flaunts her abs in a matching gym outfit with husband Mark Wright in Los Angeles

MICHELLE KEENAN and husband Mark Wright matched perfectly as they coordinated their...
Adsence Ad 300X600