Chloe Goodman is’scared’ after her newborn son is rushed to the hospital with suspected meningitis

CHLOE GOODMAN’s newborn son was admitted to the hospital with suspected meningitis.

The new arrival of the former Celebrity Big Brother star, whose name has not been revealed, developed a nasty rash.

Chloe and her fiancé Grant Hall then decided to go to the hospital for tests, where they stayed overnight.

According to a source, OK! “He developed a high fever and she rushed him to the hospital; he has suspected meningitis.

“He and Chloe had to stay in last night, and he’s currently on a drip while they run tests.

“Chloe’s pregnancy was fraught with complications. She wanted everything to go smoothly, and this is very concerning to her.”

The heartbreaking news comes just days after Chloe announced she had given birth to a son after “a few complications.”

“He’s here!” she wrote on Instagram. @hally 91 and I are overjoyed to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family!

“Isla is overjoyed to be a big sister, and as many of you know, the pregnancy wasn’t without its challenges, including getting him here safely.”

The reality star previously revealed that she needed to have her baby boy delivered four weeks earlier than planned via C-section.

Chloe rose to prominence as a Page 3 model before starring in the first season of Ex On The Beach.

She appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and then returned to Ex on the Beach for its All Stars series the following year.