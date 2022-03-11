Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:26 pm
Chrissy Teigen flaunts her trim figure on a scenic hike in a leopard sports bra and matching leggings

Chrissy Teigen showed off her athletic figure in a leopard sports bra and matching leggings while out for a walk on Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old Cravings cookbook author smiled brightly as she posed in front of a hammock tied to some trees in the forest before cracking a timely joke.

She later shared a silly video of herself sipping a fruity drink before shooting a peace sign at her 37.2 million Instagram followers on her Instagram Story.
She confirmed last month that she is indeed in the egg-retrieval process and requested that people stop asking if she is pregnant.

‘I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because I am the opposite of pregnant!’ she wrote to her 37 million followers.

The candid media personality explained in a lengthy caption that she is attempting another cycle of in vitro fertilisation.

‘I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m in the midst of another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as possible and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,’ she explained.

The multihyphenate also expressed her displeasure with the procedure, saying, ‘I honestly don’t mind the shots…’

They make me want to be a doctor/chemist…

However, the bloating is a b**ch.’

‘I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!’ she wrote to her fans.

Teigen then redirected the caption away from herself and suggested that people stop asking women if they’re pregnant in general.

‘However, please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant,’ she added.

‘I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is crazy, but I’d rather be the one to tell you than some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn,’ she says.

‘Anyway, Iove youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

Following the death of her son Jack, the chef revealed last year that she would be unable to have another natural pregnancy.

Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, tragically lost their third child, a baby boy named ‘Jack,’ 20 weeks into her pregnancy, in September 2020.

Chrissy broke the heartbreaking news to her Instagram followers shortly after the horrific experience, and she posted photos of herself in the hospital mourning her child’s death.

Not long after, she revealed that she would be unable to carry another child.

