Coke Studio Season 14 releases Beparwah, featuring Momina Mustehsan
Coke Studio 14 has released Beparwah, a song featuring Momina Mustehsan, a great singing sensation. The song is the tenth and only solo released in the most recent season.
Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer’s latest track has been welcomed with a lukewarm response, with many humming to it while others dubbed it an experiment.
Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed of Soch the Band have created Beparwah, a visual and musical delight. It was produced by Xulfi and ActionZain as an associate producer.
After Mustehsan’s song was released, the Twitterati erupted in a frenzy of activity. Some music fans lavished her with adoration and heaped praise on Coke Studio’s latest release, sending music fans into a frenzy.
Others have expressed disappointment and explained that the song has failed to impress and is not living up to the hype of its predecessors like “Pasoori” and “Tu Jhoom”.
Uffff ❤️thiS SonG
Momina mustehsan voice>>>>>>🥰🙌#Beparwah #RealMagic #SoundOfTheNation #CokeStudio14 pic.twitter.com/J8s1tDeN1l
— SyeĐa®🦋 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Syedaaa) March 7, 2022
Surrender in love, hope and solitude!!!
Momina Mustehsan’s lastest track for coke studio ‘Beparwah’ is out — Let us know your thoughts? 💭 #RealMagic #cokestudio14 #Beparwah #MomimaMustehsan #Pakistanis pic.twitter.com/GRTrDicMWl
— Mian USMAN Ali (@UsmanAli_51437) March 7, 2022
