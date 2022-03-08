Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:31 pm
Coke Studio Season 14 releases Beparwah, featuring Momina Mustehsan

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:31 pm
Momina Mustehsan
Coke Studio 14 has released Beparwah, a song featuring Momina Mustehsan, a great singing sensation. The song is the tenth and only solo released in the most recent season.

Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer’s latest track has been welcomed with a lukewarm response, with many humming to it while others dubbed it an experiment.

Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed of Soch the Band have created Beparwah, a visual and musical delight. It was produced by Xulfi and ActionZain as an associate producer.

After Mustehsan’s song was released, the Twitterati erupted in a frenzy of activity. Some music fans lavished her with adoration and heaped praise on Coke Studio’s latest release, sending music fans into a frenzy.

Others have expressed disappointment and explained that the song has failed to impress and is not living up to the hype of its predecessors like “Pasoori” and “Tu Jhoom”.

