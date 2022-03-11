Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:33 am
Cops are looking for a woman in fishnet tights who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark after winking at him.’

Police are looking for a “young woman” wearing fishnet tights who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in a Primark store.

According to cops, the woman, who was in her 20s or 30s, inappropriately touched the boy over his clothes after winking at him.

The attack occurred in the early afternoon at Primark in Above Bar, Southampton, Hants.

Hampshire Constabulary released this CCTV image of the suspect, who is seen wearing a dark red top and tights and carrying what appears to be a Primark bag.

Cops have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“We would like to speak to this woman in connection with an investigation into a report of sexual assault against a 13-year-old boy in Southampton,” a spokesperson said.

“We received a report that at around 1.45pm, a woman sexually assaulted the boy over his clothing in Primark on Above Bar Street and winked at him before walking away.

“The woman is described as being between the ages of 20 and 30.

“When the incident occurred, she was dressed in red fishnet tights, a striped top, and a grey wig.

“Did you notice anyone acting suspiciously in the area at this time who fit this description?

“Do you recognise the woman in the picture?”

