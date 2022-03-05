Cory Wharton of The Challenge Is Expecting Another Child With Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge: ‘I Can’t Wait Any Longer’
Cory Wharton will soon be a father of three children!
The Teen Mom and The Challenge star, 31, revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that he and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge are expecting their second child.
Wharton and Selfridge already have a daughter, Mila Mae, and Wharton has a daughter, Ryder, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.
Wharton revealed his second child with Selfridge is due later this year on June 8 in a social media post addressed to “the newest member of the family.” “A new member of the family will be welcomed!” he wrote.
“Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same ❤️,” Wharton added to his unborn child.
View this post on Instagram
“I truly believe that God has placed me in a position that I am so fortunate and blessed to be in,” the reality star continued.
Wharton went on to explain that his father was absent during his childhood, saying, “I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have.”
RELATED: Who’s Next in Line? Celebrities Expecting Children
“I can’t wait to see you grow with your sisters Ryder and Mila,” he added. “I’m telling you right now, both of those girls adore you.”
Wharton then turned his attention to Selfridge, who had also announced the exciting pregnancy news on her own account, and paid sweet tribute to his girlfriend.
“But no seriously, I love you bby & I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up,” Wharton noted.
Download BOL News App for latest news