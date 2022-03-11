Could Lilibet be the answer to solving royal rifts?

According to royal author Brian Hoey, rifts between Her Majesty and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be healed when she meets her 11th great-grandchild in person:

“I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household that she [the Queen] would really like to see the baby in this way,” Hoey said.

“I think she’d like to; I’m not sure if it’ll happen, but I’d like to think it could.”

When asked if a reunion between Harry and Meghan and the Queen could help heal their rumoured rift, Mr Hoey replied, “Yes, it would.”

“It would be a simple matter to mend the schism between them. It might not be as bad as we think from the outside.

“I am absolutely certain the Queen has no ill will toward Harry and Meghan, none at all, and she would certainly welcome them back if they came.”