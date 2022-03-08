Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Could the Queen’s meeting with Lilibet heal royal schisms?

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:39 pm
Lilibet

Could the Queen’s meeting with Lilibet heal royal schisms?

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to royal author Brian Hoey, rifts between Her Majesty and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be healed when she meets her 11th great-grandchild in person:

“I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household that she [the Queen] would really like to see the baby in this way,” Hoey said.

“I think she’d like to; I’m not sure if it’ll happen, but I’d like to think it could.”

When asked if a reunion between Harry and Meghan and the Queen could help heal their rumoured rift, Mr Hoey replied, “Yes, it would.”

“It would be a simple matter to mend the schism between them. It might not be as bad as we think from the outside.

“I am absolutely certain the Queen has no ill will toward Harry and Meghan, none at all, and she would certainly welcome them back if they came.”

Read More

12 mins ago
Kanye West Writes Poem About Kim Kardashian's 'Suffocating' Divorce

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, posted an original poem on...
20 mins ago
People are tweeting photos of Camila Cabello's bare breasts after her wardrobe malfunction on live television, and it's not okay

Camila Cabello's much-anticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "Bam Bam," was released last...
21 mins ago
Dananeer joins Ushna Shah to demand 'personal space' from fans

Ushna Shah and Dananeer Mobeen are using their social media platforms to...
35 mins ago
WATCH: Meesha Shafi celebrates Women’s Day with her new song ‘Rajkumari’

Meesha Shafi marked Women's Day with another new release, Rajkumari (Princess). The...
43 mins ago
When Vicky Kaushal showed his moves on Hasan Raheem’s song ‘Joona’

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Indian actor who has been in a number...
58 mins ago
PICS: Inside Shoaib Malik's fun-filled birthday party

Sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were recently spotted celebrating the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
3 mins ago
Harry and Meghan have been advised to avoid attention-seeking stunts

A royal expert has advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return...
Meghan Markle
6 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anguish has been exposed

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the Firm, Prince William...
Meghan Markle
8 mins ago
Meghan Markle news: Fans slam hypocrite Prince Harry for attending a rodeo in Texas, betraying Meg’s stance on animal rights

Despite Meghan Markle's anti-animal rights stance, Prince Harry was spotted at a...
Kanye West
12 mins ago
Kanye West Writes Poem About Kim Kardashian’s ‘Suffocating’ Divorce

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, posted an original poem on...
Adsence Ad 300X600