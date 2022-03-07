Dana Blumberg: Who Is She? Everything You Need to Know About New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Wife

In the summer of 2019, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the big Apollo in the Hamptons party with his new girlfriend, Dana Blumberg. The 78-year-old billionaire and his 45-year-old new love attended a fundraiser at the Hamptons estate of fellow billionaire Ron Perelman.

Kraft and Blumberg could be seen dancing to the music of Dave Matthews Band, Jon Bon Jovi, The Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams, The Isley Brothers, Run DMC, Patti LaBelle, and Maggie Rogers.

They were also spotted together in June 2019 at the French Open final, where Blumberg was seen holding hands with Kraft. The couple was also spotted at the Women’s World Cup soccer finals, where the United States defeated the Netherlands. They also attended the 2020 Academy Awards together.

Here are some details to know about Robert Kraft’s girlfriend.

She’s a doctor

Dana Blumberg is an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Columbia University who specialises in glaucoma.

“Her clinical interests include the medical, laser, and surgical management of primary open angle glaucoma, angle closure glaucoma, pigmentary glaucoma, and pseudoexfoliation glaucoma, as well as secondary glaucomas such as neovascular and inflammatory glaucoma,” according to her bio.

She is currently funded by the National Institute of Health for her work in screening and disease detection in community settings, in addition to her clinical work. Her research is centred on the potential reduction of glaucoma-related visual loss through novel screening methodologies.”

They’ve known each other for years.

Kraft and Blumberg appear to have known one another for quite some time. They both attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation event in 2017.

She’s from New York City. Blumberg was born in New York City in 1974. Her parents are both physicians. She received her medical education at St. Louis University School of Medicine, where she also completed her internship. Kraft and his girlfriend of seven years recently broke up.

Kraft and Ricki Lander, 39, were together from 2012 until recently. Lander has worked as a dancer, model, actress, and fashion designer in the past. The couple allegedly split up after it was revealed that Robert Kraft was a suspect in a Florida massage parlour prostitution ring.

In 2018, she gave birth to a daughter named Monarch. Kraft has stated publicly that he is not Monarch’s father.

He was previously married for 48 years. In June 1964, Kraft married Myra Hiatt. They were married for 48 years and had four sons together. Myra Kraft died in July 2011 from ovarian cancer. Kraft began dating Ricki Noel Lander, who was 31 at the time, eleven months later. In Florida, Kraft is charged with two misdemeanour counts of soliciting prostitution. In March 2019, he issued an apology statement in which he essentially admitted guilt; however, he reportedly refuses to accept a plea deal. Whether or not he is convicted in Florida, he could face NFL disciplinary action. He would have to admit that he would have been convicted at trial in order for the charges against him to be dropped. That is the plea bargain he has been offered. He would also be required to complete a prostitution education course, perform 100 hours of community service, be tested for STDs, and pay court costs. So far, he has refused to do any of these things. Kraft’s court hearing will be held via Zoom due to the coronavirus quarantine. The hearing will be streamed live on June 30th. “Given the evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the oral argument will be conducted via Zoom video conference,” the judges involved in the case wrote in a statement. Kraft and Blumberg attended the 2020 Oscars together. In February 2020, the couple were seen together at another high-profile event: the Oscars.

They posed for photos on the red carpet together, and a friend of the couple said, “They’re serious. ‘They’re going steady!’ as the kids would say. They’ve been dating for almost a year and are content.”