Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:18 pm
Dananeer joins Ushna Shah to demand ‘personal space’ from fans

Ushna Shah and Dananeer Mobeen are using their social media platforms to speak out against offensive fan gestures.

Shah started the conversation by recounting a frightening occurrence from her day at the mall.

“The aunty at the mall will never know she effectively ruined my day by touching me (my hair, had she touched my face my week would have been ruined). Is the concept of wanting personal space from strangers so foreign that it falls in the realms of badtameezi? or is it just me?” Shah wrote in her tweet.

Dananeer was quick to support Shah’s remarks, and she then joined the conversation to share her own experience.

“I can relates to this so much!! Specially when aunties hug you andf slide their hands down your back, like, are you trying to take m y measurements?” she questioend.

“It’s soooo uncomfortable! Let’s please raise awareness on respecting other people’s personal space regardless of them being a celebrity or note,” urged the Sinf-e-Aahan star.

