Danica Patrick Confirms Divorce from Carter Comstock: ‘Unfortunately It Didn’t Work’

Danica Patrick and her boyfriend of nearly a year, Carter Comstock, have split up, according to the former NASCAR driver.

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t have a lot of really fun times and do a lot of really amazing things,” Patrick, 39, says of her split, which she says happened a few months ago.

“It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with either of us,” she adds. “It’s just a matter of finding someone with whom you can endure the test of time.”

The Danica Rosé winemaker and the Freshly Co-Founder and CIO met through the co-founders of wellness brand Beam, in which Patrick and Comstock both invest. The two made their relationship public in April 2021, and they weren’t shy about publicly declaring their love for one another.

Despite the fact that her relationship with Comstock did not work out, Patrick describes her ex as a “really amazing guy,” adding, “Not a bad thing to say, he’s super sweet.”

Patrick has been keeping herself busy in her professional life. Between commentating for NASCAR at races in Austin, Vegas, and her hometown of Phoenix, as well as launching her new candle line, she’s taking advantage of the opportunity to reconnect with her spiritual side.

VOYANT by Danica, her home scent collection, “came on the heels of going to Egypt last year,” she explains.