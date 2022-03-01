Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:06 pm
Danish Taimoor looks stunning in his photoshoot

Danish Taimoor is a Pakistani actor and model. He was born on 16th Feb 1983 in Karachi. He started his showbiz career as a Model later he stepped into the acting field. As a model, he has participated in various photoshoots and has also appeared in television advertisements.

Danish is quite active on his social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing his audience by sharing his latest photos. Here are the latest photos of Danish Taimoor.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

He has 5.2 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials Noor Pur Ki Rani, Bin Tere, Perfume Chowk, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, Meri Behan Maya And many more.

