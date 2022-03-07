Danniella Westbrook reveals she’s back in the hospital by posting photos of her glam new look

DANNIELLA WESTBROOK revealed her hospitalisation today with a glam late-night selfie.

“Time for bed, hospital again tomorrow,” the actress, 48, wrote on Instagram, followed by prayer and heart emojis.

Danniella has been to the hospital several times in the last year for a variety of reasons.

She recently revealed that she would be undergoing additional surgery to rebuild her face using a portion of her rib.

In 2018, the soap star underwent a similar procedure to repair facial damage caused by botched dental work.

She wrote from the hospital in January about her anxiety after being “cut off from her bank.”

She had surgery in November, just weeks after a sinus infection had put her in intensive care.

Danniella, who played Sam Mitchell in EastEnders, raised eyebrows in October when she posted a message from intensive care to her children and mother.

“Tomorrow is not promised,” she said, tagging her son Kai, daughter Jodie, and mother Susan.

Danniella is best known for her roles as Phil and Grant’s sister on EastEnders in the 1990s and 2000s.

Sam hasn’t been seen in Walford Square since 2016, when she went to her mother’s funeral, Peggy Mitchell.

The character will return soon, but this time it will be played by Kim Medcalfe.

When Danniella was fired from the show due to her drug use, the actress was cast as Sam in the early 2000s.