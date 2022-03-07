Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 02:29 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Danniella Westbrook reveals she’s back in the hospital by posting photos of her glam new look

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 02:29 am
Danniella Westbrook

Danniella Westbrook reveals she’s back in the hospital by posting photos of her glam new look

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

DANNIELLA WESTBROOK revealed her hospitalisation today with a glam late-night selfie.

“Time for bed, hospital again tomorrow,” the actress, 48, wrote on Instagram, followed by prayer and heart emojis.

Danniella has been to the hospital several times in the last year for a variety of reasons.

She recently revealed that she would be undergoing additional surgery to rebuild her face using a portion of her rib.

In 2018, the soap star underwent a similar procedure to repair facial damage caused by botched dental work.

She wrote from the hospital in January about her anxiety after being “cut off from her bank.”

She had surgery in November, just weeks after a sinus infection had put her in intensive care.

Danniella, who played Sam Mitchell in EastEnders, raised eyebrows in October when she posted a message from intensive care to her children and mother.

“Tomorrow is not promised,” she said, tagging her son Kai, daughter Jodie, and mother Susan.

Danniella is best known for her roles as Phil and Grant’s sister on EastEnders in the 1990s and 2000s.

Sam hasn’t been seen in Walford Square since 2016, when she went to her mother’s funeral, Peggy Mitchell.

The character will return soon, but this time it will be played by Kim Medcalfe.

When Danniella was fired from the show due to her drug use, the actress was cast as Sam in the early 2000s.

 

 

Read More

43 mins ago
Camila Cabello inadvertently exposes her NIPPLE while demonstrating her dancing skills live on The One Show... before Alan Carr accuses her of 'cyber flashing.'

Camila Cabello inadvertently exposed her nipple during an interview on Monday's The...
49 mins ago
Liz Hurley mourns Shane Warne at their £6 million home on the Worcestershire border

Celebrity pals have rushed to Liz Hurley's side as she mourns the...
53 mins ago
Dizzee Rascal, a British rapper, was found guilty of assaulting a former partner

Dizzee Rascal, a British rapper, has been found guilty of assaulting his...
60 mins ago
Jo Joyner of BBC EastEnders speaks out about her IVF battle after giving birth to twins

Jo Joyner, a former EastEnders actress, has decided to speak out about...
1 hour ago
Lynda Baron, a former EastEnders actress, has died at the age of 82

Lynda Baron, best known for her role as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in...
2 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Sumbul Iqbal is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Megan McKenna
5 mins ago
Megan McKenna looks completely different after having lip fillers removed in order to appear more natural

MEGAN MCKENNA appeared to be a new woman when she stepped out...
Emily Atack
9 mins ago
Emily Atack looks stunning in a plunging top while out with her Netflix celebrity cousin

EMILY ATACK looked stunning in a photo she shared to wish her...
Emmerdale
37 mins ago
Who is Rhona’s mother in Emmerdale? Louise Jameson, the actress Mary?

Louise Jameson, a 70-year-old acting legend, has joined the Yorkshire-based ITV soap...
Camila Cabello
43 mins ago
Camila Cabello inadvertently exposes her NIPPLE while demonstrating her dancing skills live on The One Show… before Alan Carr accuses her of ‘cyber flashing.’

Camila Cabello inadvertently exposed her nipple during an interview on Monday's The...
Adsence Ad 300X600