Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:53 pm
Danny Dyer of EastEnders joins daughter Dani in a surprise first TV role after leaving the soap

After leaving Walford, DANNY Dyer plans to travel the world and host travel shows on television.

Dani, the actor who has played Mick Carter in EastEnders since 2013, will join him for an E4 series.

Danny, 44, announced his departure from the BBC One soap this year, sparking speculation that he would move to a drama role.

Fans will be surprised to see the potty-mouthed star take on the role of “Phileas f***ing Fogg” instead.

“Nobody would have predicted this would have been his first move,” a TV insider said, “even though he did say at the time he was keen to ‘try some other stuff.'”

The new shows’ creators hope that Love Island winner Dani, 25, will attract younger viewers.

EastEnders has yet to confirm Danny’s departure date, but filming for the travel series is expected to begin this summer.

Channel 4 did not respond.

 

