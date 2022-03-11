Dean Gaffney, 25, ‘grows close to Russian model,’ £1,800 per night Dubai hotel

Dean Gaffney is said to have ‘grown close’ to Valerina, a Russian model who is the same age as his twin daughters, Chloe and Charlotte, at 25.

The EastEnders actor, 44, is thought to have met the blonde bombshell during his lavish Dubai vacation, where he has been living it up for the past three weeks.

His friend revealed that the two have been’spending a lot of time together’ at the Address Beach Resort, a five-star hotel with nightly rates starting at £1,800.

‘She is absolutely gorgeous, so it’s no surprise she has caught Dean’s eye,’ they told The Sun. And he has a way with women that makes them fall at his feet.

‘Dean has a great laugh and a great conversation, so it’s no surprise he drew Valerina’s attention.

Dean’s representative did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

It comes after reports that Dean had joined his fourth dating app in an attempt to find the one.

He was said to have signed up for popular dating app Hinge last year after using Tinder, Bumble, and celebrity dating app Raya previously.

Dean’s Hinge profile, according to The Sun, includes a photo of him wearing sunglasses and a publicity photo from his appearance on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, and he states that he does not want to date a smoker.

The TV personality reportedly lists ‘communication, sense of humour and being empathetic’ as key components of a good relationship.

When asked if he’s ready to settle down, he replied, ‘Yes.’ We’re all here to fornicate, move forward, and reproduce. I don’t want to be Peter Pan; I want to be an adult.

‘And on a rainy, cold Tuesday, I’d like to curl up on the couch with my forever girl and watch a box set.’

The star, who has reportedly slept with over 1,000 women, also insisted that his recent appearance on Celebs Go Dating was not to find love, but to investigate the reasons why he’s always been so hesitant to commit to anyone.

He told Heat: ‘I think ultimately – and I mean this in the most un-bigheaded way possible – I don’t have a problem meeting females. I don’t require the services of two agents to find me women.