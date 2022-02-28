Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:51 am
Deepika Padukone makes a startling disclosure about worst implant advice 

Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood career began with Om Shanti Om, and there was no turning back. She had the good fortune to make her major Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, the actress has appeared in films such as Piku and Bajirao Mastani, among others.

Deepika was questioned about the worst advice she’s ever received during an interview with Filmfare. In response, the Gehraiyaan diva stated,  “I was told to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.”

When asked for the best piece of advice, the Cocktail star said, “Shah Rukh (Khan) gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories, and creating experiences.”

She further added, “Some [experiences were] public, some not so public. But in hindsight, I am grateful for those experiences. You don’t always walk into them knowingly. But eventually, you realise that all of life’s experiences teach you something. They give you clarity. They tell you a lot about who you are and give you perspective about the people around you.”

