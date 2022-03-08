Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:31 pm
Deepika Padukone reveals one thing that matters more than success

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone talked about the things that make her happy in a recent interview with a top magazine. She also stated the one thing that is more important to her and her husband Ranveer Singh than achievement.

Deepika Padukone is without a doubt one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi cinema business today. Deepika has had numerous noteworthy performances on the big screen over the course of her ten-year career, including Piku, Tamasha, Cocktail, Padmaavat, and, most recently, Gehraiyaan.

Deepika reveals all things that bring her joy in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Deepika said, “I think vulnerability…and authenticity bring me joy. Recognizing these qualities in myself, or in other people, brings me joy. The simple things make me happy, too. Waking up next to my husband, having breakfast with family, or experiencing honest moments with friends, when I can be my truest self… For me, staying grounded is extremely important. In fact, Ranveer [Singh] and I talk about this often…how anyone can be successful, but what matters more is to be remembered as a good human being.”

