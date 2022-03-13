Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:27 pm
Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor, who wore sheer organza saree better?

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor or Deepika Padukone?

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a well-known designer in the Indian fashion industry. The renowned fashion designer has created a name for himself in the industry and is in high demand, particularly for his bridal gowns.

When it comes to weddings and gatherings when they need to dress up in traditional Indian ethnic wear, Bollywood’s top stars frequently wear his designs.

Karisma Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were the most recent to compete by wearing the same saree in various colors.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor wore a stunning black organza translucent saree from Sabyasachi’s collection, styled by Ami Patel. The drape had a glossy black border and little flower embroidery in a similar black hue.

karisma.jpeg

Deepika Padukone

The drape on the 36-year-old actress also had a shimmering border and was worn over a silver sequinned top. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun, and her appearance was completed with blended smoky eyes and a matte nude lip.

deepika.jpeg

