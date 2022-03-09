Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:17 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Desi Perkins Is Expecting Her Second Child After Fertility Struggles: ‘Here We Grow Again’

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:17 am
Desi Perkins
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Desi Perkins has a new addition to her family!

The 35-year-old beauty influencer is expecting her second child with husband Steven, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

The mom-to-be wrote, “Here we grow again,” after sharing a sweet video montage of the couple spending time with their 16-month-old son Ocean in a garden, in which Perkins shows off her bare baby belly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins)

“This year, we’re adding another set of hands to the Perkins produce farm,” Steven captioned his post. “@desiperkins, one can bring the flower, and the other can assist with the coffee.”

Ahead of Ocean’s birth in October 2020, a pregnant Perkins spoke to PEOPLE about her journey to parenthood, saying, “A lot of people think it’s the woman’s fault all the time.”

Desi Perkins

“A lot of shame is placed on us as women, which is so sad because that isn’t always the case,” she explained. “Shame should not be placed on either person, but I’ve noticed that it’s always [made to appear as] the woman’s fault if she can’t conceive naturally.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, one-third of the time “the problem is with the man” and another one-third of the time “the problem is with the woman.” The rest of the time, it’s either unspoken or shared by both partners.

Steven agreed with his wife, telling PEOPLE at the time that “there’s no real communication about [IVF] or infertility” in the parenting sphere, which may be part of the reason certain stigmas persist.

Perkins has also been candid about the ups and downs of motherhood since giving birth to Ocean, telling PEOPLE in April of last year that she switched to formula after an emotional doctor’s appointment.

Desi Perkins Desi PerkinsIs Expecting Her Second Child After Fertility Struggles: 'Here We Grow Again'

“I had to start supplementing formula because I wasn’t producing enough breast milk, and that’s so mentally draining,” Perkins explained. “Breastfeeding is extremely mentally taxing. So I’ve started supplementing formula… and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

“I was really sad,” the new mother remembered. “I remember crying in the doctor’s office when he told me [Ocean] was losing weight, and I almost died. ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to cry,’ I thought. ‘I’m so ashamed.'”

whereas “”It was difficult at first” to switch because she “always really wanted to breastfeed,” Perkins realised. “Eventually, he started to gain weight back, and I was like, ‘That’s what matters.'” That’s what matters: being healthy and happy.'”

Desi Perkins

Read More

41 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has been lambasted for using her own image in an International Women's Day post

Fans slammed KIM Kardashian as "delusional" after she celebrated International Women's Day...
1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner takes fans inside her massive all-pink Kylie Cosmetics office for new Hulu reality show promo clip

In a new preview for the Kardashians' Hulu reality show, KYLIE Jenner...
1 hour ago
Katie Price shares adorable photos with her terminally ill mother Amy and sister Sophie to commemorate International Women's Day

KATIE PRICE has shared a touching photo with her terminally ill mother...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian opens up about romance with Pete Davidson

All those who are still perplexed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's...
2 hours ago
Lottie Moss has been dropped by her modelling agency after completing drug rehab and battling addiction

MODEL Lottie Moss's agency has dropped her after her stint in rehab....
2 hours ago
The Queen Elizabeth's chances of meeting Lilibet are 'next to zero.'

According to a royal author, the Queen's chances of meeting her great-granddaughter...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Paige Lorenze
10 mins ago
Who is Paige Lorenze? All you need to know about Armie Hammer’s ex

EX-GIRLFRIEND of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, Morgan Wallen, has been linked to...
Audrey Roloff
17 mins ago
Audrey Roloff of Little People has been lambasted for ‘oversharing’ after posting photos and videos of herself giving birth in a bathtub

Audrey Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD has been chastised for oversharing...
Colorado plane crash today
24 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Colorado plane crash today – Flames engulf the aircraft after it collides with the E-470 highway in Denver

AFTER crashing near a Colorado highway on Tuesday, a SMALL PLANE burst...
27 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian finally speaks out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s love child, admitting the scandal is “not fun to talk about.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN has spoken out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's love child,...
Adsence Ad 300X600