Desi Perkins Is Expecting Her Second Child After Fertility Struggles: ‘Here We Grow Again’

Desi Perkins has a new addition to her family!

The 35-year-old beauty influencer is expecting her second child with husband Steven, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

The mom-to-be wrote, “Here we grow again,” after sharing a sweet video montage of the couple spending time with their 16-month-old son Ocean in a garden, in which Perkins shows off her bare baby belly.

“This year, we’re adding another set of hands to the Perkins produce farm,” Steven captioned his post. “@desiperkins, one can bring the flower, and the other can assist with the coffee.”

Ahead of Ocean’s birth in October 2020, a pregnant Perkins spoke to PEOPLE about her journey to parenthood, saying, “A lot of people think it’s the woman’s fault all the time.”

“A lot of shame is placed on us as women, which is so sad because that isn’t always the case,” she explained. “Shame should not be placed on either person, but I’ve noticed that it’s always [made to appear as] the woman’s fault if she can’t conceive naturally.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, one-third of the time “the problem is with the man” and another one-third of the time “the problem is with the woman.” The rest of the time, it’s either unspoken or shared by both partners.

Steven agreed with his wife, telling PEOPLE at the time that “there’s no real communication about [IVF] or infertility” in the parenting sphere, which may be part of the reason certain stigmas persist.

Perkins has also been candid about the ups and downs of motherhood since giving birth to Ocean, telling PEOPLE in April of last year that she switched to formula after an emotional doctor’s appointment.

“I had to start supplementing formula because I wasn’t producing enough breast milk, and that’s so mentally draining,” Perkins explained. “Breastfeeding is extremely mentally taxing. So I’ve started supplementing formula… and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

“I was really sad,” the new mother remembered. “I remember crying in the doctor’s office when he told me [Ocean] was losing weight, and I almost died. ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to cry,’ I thought. ‘I’m so ashamed.'”

whereas “”It was difficult at first” to switch because she “always really wanted to breastfeed,” Perkins realised. “Eventually, he started to gain weight back, and I was like, ‘That’s what matters.'” That’s what matters: being healthy and happy.'”