Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:35 pm
Despite Meghan Markle’s animal rights activism, Prince Harry may face Meghan Markle’s wrath as he attends a rodeo in Texas

Meghan Markle

PRINCE Attending a Texas rodeo may earn Harry the wrath of his animal-loving wife.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex, 37, was photographed wearing a cowboy hat as he spoke to crowds at the Stockyards Rodeo in Fort Worth.

He is not believed to have attended the event with Meghan Markle, 40.

Rodeos have previously been chastised by animal rights organisations for their treatment of horses.

The animals are forced to perform and frequently sustain fatal injuries such as heart attacks, broken necks, and aneurysms.

According to one eyewitness, who spoke to the Daily Mail: “It’s a uniquely American event in which animals are forced to perform.

“Given his disregard for the first amendment and his wife’s animal rights activism, it’s surprising he thought he could show his face here.

“The funny thing is that most people didn’t recognise or care about him.”

Meghan is an outspoken supporter of animal rights and is said to have talked Harry out of participating in royal fox hunts.

She is also a patron of the London-based Mayhew Trust animal charity, where she has been photographed cuddling pets.

UNITED WITH UKRAINE

Harry’s appearance follows his appearance on stage with Meghan at the NAACP Image Awards.

The couple, who received the President’s Award for outstanding achievement and distinguished public service, became embroiled in the Ukraine crisis.

“Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently require our continued support as a global community,” Harry said.

Meghan and Harry previously expressed their support for Ukraine in a statement condemning Russia’s invasion of the country.

