Despite the Queen’s Jubilee, Prince Harry is ‘unlikely’ to visit the United Kingdom, according to experts

An expert says Prince Harry is “unlikely” to return to the UK this year, despite the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, because of his upcoming memoir.

Since Harry and Meghan Markle resigned as senior royals and relocated to California in 2020, the prince has only visited the country twice.

Both times, he came alone, leaving Meghan at home with son Archie, who has also not returned to the UK since moving to the US.

Meanwhile, the couple’s eight-month-old daughter Lilibet, who was born in California, has never visited Britain, nor has she met her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II or grandfather Prince Charles.

Harry is set to release a tell-all memoir later this year that promises to be accurate and “wholly truthful.”

According to sources, there is a “tsunami of fear” within royal circles about what Harry will say in the explosive book.

And, based on the upcoming book, royal author Tom Bower believes Harry will not return to the UK this year.

Closer magazine quoted him as saying: “I believe Harry will not return because he realises he cannot face his family and be pleasant with them after what he has written about them in that book.

“There will be a lot of casualties and a lot of pain as a result of that book.” It will truly deliver, as Harry knows it must in order to justify the money he has been paid to do it.

“How can Harry return and act as if everything is fine? The worst of what he’s going to say is yet to come.”

Mr Bower, who is currently writing a biography of Meghan, stated last month that she has no plans to return to the UK because Britain is a lost cause for her.

“At the moment, Meghan’s ultimate destination is unclear,” he wrote in the Sun, “but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician.”

“In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes.

“In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London.

“She has no intention of returning.”

However, he does point out that while public opinion about Meghan in the UK might not be favourable – in the US she is still admired.

He goes on to say that Harry and Meghan’s mini-tour of New York last year was a success, and she has strong support from “Democrats, minorities, and the young.”

Mr Bower is one of the country’s best-known biographers, having written in-depth unauthorised biographies of celebrities such as Richard Branson and Boris Johnson.

He also has experience writing about royal figures, having published Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles in 2018.