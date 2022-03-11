Director Nadeem Baig stood in support of Sana Javed

Renowned director Nadeem Baig shared the positive work experiences he’s had with Sana Javed amidst the recent controversy.

While showing his support to the actress, Nadeem took to Instagram and shared a post in this regard.

He wrote, “I have worked with @sanajaved.official in pyare afzal and my experience was great and found her completely professional and later worked with her as an executive producer in Ruswai and the experience was gr8.”

“I wish her all the best and looking forward to work with her again soon,” he added.

Designer Humayun Alamgir also came forward to show his support for the actress. He thinks people should share their grievances with Sana Javed personally instead of airing them on social media. He wrote a comment that read,