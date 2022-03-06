Adsence Ads 300X250
06th Mar, 2022. 06:38 pm
‘Disloyal’ branding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: ‘No royal dedication’

06th Mar, 2022. 06:38 pm
‘Disloyal’ branding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: ‘No royal dedication’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled as ‘utterly disloyal’ to the royal family, and royal experts are outraged.

During a candid conversation, royal author and biographer Pauline Maclaran made this claim.

She began by contrasting Princess Anne, Sophie Wessex, and the Sussexes, stating that while the first two “steer clear of controversy,” Meghan and Harry “put across their own identities even when it may have been judged inappropriate.”

“Both Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne have been steadfastly loyal in their service to the queen and both maintain a dignified position in the public eye,” she was quoted as saying in an interview with Express.

“They have both had reputational hiccups in the past. Sophie had the “fake sheikh” scandal to deal with and Princess Anne had her divorce from Mark Phillips.”

“However, now they have both carved images as traditional royal women who are conscientious in their duties and careful not to embarrass the monarchy.”

“Their brand images could not be further away from the break-away Sussex brand aimed at Generation Z.”

“Princess Anne and Sophie Wessex manage to steer clear of controversy because they understand better the requirements of the job and are more willing to sacrifice their own personalities in service to the Queen.”

