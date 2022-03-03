Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band who claims her hit Levitating is a rip-off of their 2017 song

A band has reportedly filed a lawsui

‘Well, when we made Levitating, the day that we made Levitating, we knew it was special, and we knew it was special because it just gave us a really great feeling,’ she said on The Journal podcast. And it was also the song that made me think, “OK, now I know what Future Nostalgia is.”

‘It was the first song that really helped me dictate how the other songs would sound, and things started to take shape once I had Levitating.’

t against Dua Lipa, claiming that her hit 2020 single Levitating ‘rips off their 2017 song.’

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Artikal Sound System seeks to recoup profits from Dua’s track, claiming Levitating is a carbon copy of their reggae single Live Your Life.

The band has also named Dua’s label Warner Records and others as defendants in the suit, and they are seeking all profits made from the song, which spent an impressive 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and was the No. 1 Hot 100 song of 2021, as well as damages.

While neither Dua, 26, nor her team has publicly commented on the allegations, Billboard reports that the filing contains claims of copyright infringement but little detail about how or why Lipa allegedly copied the song.

The two tracks were said to be so similar that it was “highly unlikely that Levitating was created independently.”

Dua’s most recent album, Future Nostalgia, was released in 2020, but the award-winning singer previously stated that she had no idea Levitating would become such a big hit (which was mostly due to its popularity on TikTok and Instagram over the pandemic).

‘Well, when we made Levitating, the day that we made Levitating, we knew it was special, and we knew it was special because it just gave us a really great feeling,’ she said on The Journal podcast. And it was also the song that made me think, “OK, now I know what Future Nostalgia is.”

‘It was the first song that really helped me dictate how the other songs would sound, and things started to take shape once I had Levitating.’

The singer, who allegedly recently parted ways with her longtime management firm, is currently on tour around the world for her Future Nostalgia Tour, and she performed in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The singer owned the stage in New York City, wearing a Balenciaga yellow lace flower embroidered outfit with built-in boots, which is always handy, as she resumed the tour that had previously been postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

In addition to the tour, the One Kiss hitmaker recently revealed that she has been working on her new album and already has a “vision” and a name for it.

‘I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded,’ she told the Wall Street Journal.

‘It’s got a vision. It has a name, I believe – for the time being. It’s just been a lot of fun experimenting. I’ll always make pop music, but it has its own distinct sound, which is exciting and feels like a movement from ‘Future Nostalgia.’

‘It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see how it develops.’ ‘To be honest, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m not in a hurry.’